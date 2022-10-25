UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Breast Cancer Held

October 25, 2022

The Department of Population Welfare on Tuesday organised a seminar to create awareness regarding breast cancer

Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai was the chief guest. The basic objective of the seminar was to make people aware about the symptoms, prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The speakers of the seminar emphasised the need for adopting a healthy lifestyle and regular breast self-examination to prevent cancer.

Sonia Qaiser, the representative of Pink Ribbon, said that every year in Pakistan, 40,000 women lost their lives due to breast cancer.

Currently, one out of every nine women in Pakistan was likely to have breast cancer, but with early diagnosis, more than 90 per cent of patients can avoid this deadly disease.

Guest Speaker and Breast Cancer Survivor Samreen Abbas, Director TR&P Dr Noor Afshan, Director PME Dr Zubadah Riaz, Principal RTI Rukhsana Kausar, Additional Director M&E Bushra Naveed, Deputy Director IEC Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti and others attended the event.

