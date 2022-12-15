Seminar on breast cancer held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A day-long seminar titled "Breast Cancer, Human Rights & Empowerment of Women" was held at the Government College Women University, here on Thursday.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Department of Sociology, GCWUF, and Rotary Club.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Khuram Tariq was chief guest.

Addressing the participants, Dr Khuram Tariq said statistics showed that Pakistan had the highest number of breast cancer cases. "If cancer is detected at an early stage, chances of survival increases manifold, '' he said.

Medical Officer at Civil Hospital Dr Sahrish said education and information could play a vitalrole to control disease at an early stage.