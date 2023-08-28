Open Menu

Seminar On Breastfeed Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Seminar on breastfeed held

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Infants can be protected from many diseases by breastfeeding,said Tahir Amin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Integrated Reproductive Maternal New born Child Health and Nutrition (IRMNCH) Program in a Breastfeeding Week Seminar organized by District Health Authority,Okara here on Sunday.

The importance and usefulness of mother's milk cannot be denied in any case,he said.

He added that the week would be celebrated across the province from August 28 to September 2 aimed to provide awareness to the public, especially women, about the importance of milk.

He said that drinking breast milk keeps both mother and child healthy, removes malnutrition,boosts immunity while reducing asthma, allergies, and infections, among other diseases. Mothers should breastfeed exclusively for six months and provide additional soft foods along with milk until two years of age.

In the seminar, a large number of school Health and Nutrition Supervisors, Lady Health Supervisors, public representatives and journalists participated.

Later,a walk was organized in this regard.

