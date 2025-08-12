Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan

A thought-provoking seminar titled “Bunyan-Al-Marsoos: In the Light of Allama Iqbal’s Concept of Truth and Falsehood” was organised by Iqbal Academy Pakistan at its Central Library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A thought-provoking seminar titled “Bunyan-Al-Marsoos: In the Light of Allama Iqbal’s Concept of Truth and Falsehood” was organised by Iqbal academy Pakistan at its Central library.

The event brought together scholars from various disciplines to explore Allama Iqbal’s philosophical legacy and its relevance to modern-day challenges.

The seminar was presided over by Dr. Mehboob Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of the Punjab. Distinguished speakers included Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Ansari (Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Central Punjab), Dr. Amara Tariq (Head of urdu Department, University of education, Lahore), and emerging Iqbal scholar Dr. Nadeem Ishaq Khan.

The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a naat.

In his keynote address, Dr. Mehboob Hussain emphasised that Allama Iqbal’s vision of truth and falsehood is not merely philosophical but serves as a guiding principle for societal and moral frameworks. He linked Iqbal’s concept of “Khudi”—selfhood—to self-confidence, independence, and national unity. He stated that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched by the Pakistan Army in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, reflects the same spirit of resistance and national solidarity found in Iqbal’s thought.

Dr. Ilyas Ansari focused on Iqbal’s political philosophy and vision for global peace. He highlighted Iqbal’s consistent call for unity within the Muslim world to face internal and external challenges. He noted that the joint role of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and other institutions in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos represents this unity in action. “Iqbal believed in the supremacy of truth and the necessity of struggle even sacrifice for its triumph,” he said.

Dr. Amara Tariq analysed Iqbal’s poetry from a literary perspective, focusing on the poetic representation of truth and falsehood, while Dr. Nadeem Ishaq Khan discussed the contemporary relevance of Iqbal’s ideas, particularly in the context of personal development and social justice.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Rauf Rafique thanked the guests and reiterated that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched on May 10, 2025, is not merely a military response but a manifestation of the philosophical and ideological teachings of Allama Iqbal. The operation derives its name from the Quranic term “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, symbolising a unified and unbreakable structure echoing Iqbal’s emphasis on “Khudi” and collective strength.

The seminar concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the guests by Dr. Rauf Rafique.