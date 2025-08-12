Seminar On “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” Held At Iqbal Academy Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
A thought-provoking seminar titled “Bunyan-Al-Marsoos: In the Light of Allama Iqbal’s Concept of Truth and Falsehood” was organised by Iqbal Academy Pakistan at its Central Library
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A thought-provoking seminar titled “Bunyan-Al-Marsoos: In the Light of Allama Iqbal’s Concept of Truth and Falsehood” was organised by Iqbal academy Pakistan at its Central library.
The event brought together scholars from various disciplines to explore Allama Iqbal’s philosophical legacy and its relevance to modern-day challenges.
The seminar was presided over by Dr. Mehboob Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of the Punjab. Distinguished speakers included Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Ansari (Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Central Punjab), Dr. Amara Tariq (Head of urdu Department, University of education, Lahore), and emerging Iqbal scholar Dr. Nadeem Ishaq Khan.
The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a naat.
In his keynote address, Dr. Mehboob Hussain emphasised that Allama Iqbal’s vision of truth and falsehood is not merely philosophical but serves as a guiding principle for societal and moral frameworks. He linked Iqbal’s concept of “Khudi”—selfhood—to self-confidence, independence, and national unity. He stated that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched by the Pakistan Army in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, reflects the same spirit of resistance and national solidarity found in Iqbal’s thought.
Dr. Ilyas Ansari focused on Iqbal’s political philosophy and vision for global peace. He highlighted Iqbal’s consistent call for unity within the Muslim world to face internal and external challenges. He noted that the joint role of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and other institutions in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos represents this unity in action. “Iqbal believed in the supremacy of truth and the necessity of struggle even sacrifice for its triumph,” he said.
Dr. Amara Tariq analysed Iqbal’s poetry from a literary perspective, focusing on the poetic representation of truth and falsehood, while Dr. Nadeem Ishaq Khan discussed the contemporary relevance of Iqbal’s ideas, particularly in the context of personal development and social justice.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Rauf Rafique thanked the guests and reiterated that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched on May 10, 2025, is not merely a military response but a manifestation of the philosophical and ideological teachings of Allama Iqbal. The operation derives its name from the Quranic term “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, symbolising a unified and unbreakable structure echoing Iqbal’s emphasis on “Khudi” and collective strength.
The seminar concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to the guests by Dr. Rauf Rafique.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..
Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated
PESCO launches new pension management system
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts ..
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..3 minutes ago
-
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated3 minutes ago
-
PESCO launches new pension management system3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US4 minutes ago
-
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 20254 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to plant 1mn saplings during monsoon drive4 minutes ago
-
Liaquat Institute of Medical Sciences holds Independence Day event4 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s betterment24 minutes ago
-
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria24 minutes ago