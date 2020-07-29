Seminar on 'Cancer Awareness' held

The University of Okara's organized an online seminar on 'Cancer Awareness', here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Okara's organized an online seminar on 'Cancer Awareness', here on Tuesday.

The event was arranged by the Department of Zoology which was presided over by Chairperson Dr Muhammad Wajid while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar was the Patron.

The seminar was attended by Dr Nosheena Masood from Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Dr Warda Fatima from University of Punjab and Amara Khalid attended the seminar as guest speakers while Dr Hina Salahuddin and Dr Sabeen Sabri also shared their views from the University of Okara.

The participants of the seminar discussed different social and environmental issues leading to the eruption of cancer and also analyzed the healthcare facilities available in the country to counter and treat the disease.

According to the university spokesperson, a purpose of the seminar was to create awarenessamong students of the university as well as in the community about the preventive measures toreduce the risk of cancer.