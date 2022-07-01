Seminar on capacity building of district committee held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department in collaboration with Human Friends Organisation (HFO) on Friday organised an inaugural seminar on capacity building of district committees for the promotion of human rights in the province.

Addressing the seminar, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh said that collective efforts were needed to ensure minorities rights in society. He acknowledged the efforts of the HR&MA department and assured public to perform their positive role for better legislation and fully implementation for the protection of human rights.

Maulana Asim Makhdoom said: "If we work for betterment and welfare of humanity, both the world and the hereafter will be better." He added human welfare should be the priority of the society.

HFO President Sajid Christopher said that training sessions would be arranged with collaboration of the human rights department to boost capacity of district committees.

HR&MA Deputy Director Muhammad Yousuf said that around 36 committees had been formed at the district level which were working for human rights and welfare.