UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Cardiac Conditions Among Women" Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Seminar on 'Cardiac Conditions among women" held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) organized an awareness seminar on 'Cardiac Conditions among women- Prevention and Treatment'.

The seminar was organized under the auspices of Hospital And Health Services Committee of WCCIS ans was held at SCCI Audirorium.

The aim was to create awareness about the complexity and importance of proper handling and treatment of cardiovascular health problems among women.

Cardiologist and member of American College of Cardiology Dr.

Ghufran Adnan was the special guest and speaker of the seminar who provided awareness to the participants about prevention of heart diseases including treatment.

Various topics like risk factors, ways to prevent heart diseases, facts and figures of heart issues in Pakistan were shared.

Dr. Ghufran Adnan said that high blood pressure, increased cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and lack of physical exercise along with unbalanced diet were the main causes of heart attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Industry Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

13 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

13 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

13 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.