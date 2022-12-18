Seminar on 'Cardiac Conditions among women" held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) organized an awareness seminar on 'Cardiac Conditions among women- Prevention and Treatment'.

The seminar was organized under the auspices of Hospital And Health Services Committee of WCCIS ans was held at SCCI Audirorium.

The aim was to create awareness about the complexity and importance of proper handling and treatment of cardiovascular health problems among women.

Cardiologist and member of American College of Cardiology Dr.

Ghufran Adnan was the special guest and speaker of the seminar who provided awareness to the participants about prevention of heart diseases including treatment.

Various topics like risk factors, ways to prevent heart diseases, facts and figures of heart issues in Pakistan were shared.

Dr. Ghufran Adnan said that high blood pressure, increased cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and lack of physical exercise along with unbalanced diet were the main causes of heart attack.