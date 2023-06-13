Seminar on "Celebrating 10th anniversary of CPEC" held at UoS:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Consul General China Zhao Shireen said on Tuesday that Pakistan was the owner of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects while China was facilitating them in all aspects.

Addressing the seminar organized in connection with "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC" here at University of Sargodha (UoS), Mr Zhao Shireen urged Pakistan to assume complete ownership of this flagship project. By assuming full ownership and executing the project wisely, Pakistan can maximize the benefits derived from the CPEC and continue its journey towards economic progress" he said.

"The CPEC has had a profound impact on Pakistan's infrastructure, effectively addressing the energy crisis and playing a pivotal role in lifting the nation out of poverty, however, the successful implementation of CPEC necessitates careful planning and strategic decision-making, as there is still significant work to be done" he added.

The Consul General also lauded the efforts of the University of Sargodha in strengthening people to people contact between Pakistan and China.

Sharing his insights on the CPEC project, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasized the significance of CPEC project, a substantial leap forward in terms of economic development, infrastructure enhancement, and improved livelihoods for the people of Pakistan.

He expressed his belief that the friendship had played a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding, promoting economic cooperation, and strengthening strategic ties between the two nations.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas also stressed the need for deepening and expanding friendship, not only in the economic sphere through the CPEC but also in cultural exchanges, academic collaborations, and people-to-people interactions.

Ambassador Naghmana A. Hashmi highlighted the remarkable success of the Chinese government, attributing it to their meticulous long-term planning during the late 20th and early 21st centuries. She emphasized the profound impact of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on strengthening the bond between the two nations and underscored that the CPEC had served as a catalyst for enhancing mutual understanding, fostering economic collaboration, and promoting strategic cooperation.

Eminent scholar Dr. Sundus Khizar highlighted the prospects of CPEC connectivity with other countries and regions.

Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies UoS Dr Fazlur Rehman expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests for gracing the occasion with their presence.

In the end, the VC presented souvenirs to all the guest speakers.

A number of senior faculty members and students were also present.