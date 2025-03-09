Seminar On Cervical Cancer Awareness, HPV Vaccination Held At PU
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In observance of International Women’s Day, the Society for Public Health Education, Research, and Engagement (SPHERE) at the Department of Public Health, University of the Punjab, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, organised a seminar to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccination.
According to a spokesperson for the Punjab University, the event was held under the supervision of Dr Noman, in-charge of the Public Health Department, and brought together prominent public health experts to discuss the growing threat of cervical cancer—the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan. In her welcome address, Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar stressed the urgent need for increased awareness and encouraged public health students to play an active role in advocacy and education efforts.
Dr Samra Khurram, director of EPI Punjab, announced the planned inclusion of the HPV vaccine as the 13th vaccine in the province's immunization programme.
She highlighted the importance of establishing a cancer registry and improving data collection systems to combat the high mortality rate, noting that two-thirds of affected women in Pakistan succumb to the disease.
Khurram Mubeen Khan, Immunization Officer at UNICEF, reiterated the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2030 targets of achieving 90 per cent HPV vaccination coverage, 70pc screening, and 90pc treatment coverage. He also pointed out challenges, including 1.1 million vaccine dropouts and 96,000 zero-dose children, stressing the crucial role of academic institutions in combating misinformation and promoting vaccine awareness.
The seminar concluded with a closing address by Dr Tahira Mariam, who thanked UNICEF Representative Aqeel and other partners for their support. The event ended with the distribution of souvenirs.
