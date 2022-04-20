UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Character Building Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Character Building Society of the university organized a seminar on the topic of capacity building in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Affairs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Character Building Society of the university organized a seminar on the topic of capacity building in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Affairs.

The seminar is part of a special series aimed at educating students on various aspects of ethics, good character, and social well-being.

Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean, Faculty of Law gave a special lecture on this occasion.

Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Director of Press Media, and Publications also spoke on the occasion.

