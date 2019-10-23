UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Childhood Marriage Organized In Nawabshah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:12 PM

Seminar on childhood marriage organized in Nawabshah

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology, Nawabshah and the Department of Women Development organized a seminar to provide information on the law passed by the Sindh government regarding the prevention of childhood marriage

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology, Nawabshah and the Department of Women Development organized a seminar to provide information on the law passed by the Sindh government regarding the prevention of childhood marriage.

The seminar organized at Senate Hall of the engineering university was addressed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo in the capacity of guest of honour.

He said no religion allows the marriage of minor children and for that reason everyone in society must get their children after attaining the age of 18 years so that they could properly train and take care of their offspring.

The vice chancellor added the seminar organized by Department of Women Development would pave a way to create awareness and benefit the female students of the university to prevent marriages in childhood.

He said that in the context of public welfare, the university would allow to conduct seminars and workshops on behalf of the university administration with full cooperation, organized by any institution.

He stressed young generation to get education in federal, provincial, technical, computer and other departments apart from the engineering and medical fields.

The VC said that soon university would arrange series of lectures for youths having passed their Matric and intermediate for further education in provincial and Federal departments so that they could promote their capabilities and potential and serve the nation and country.

He said that a central library has been set up at the university which would facilitate young people and people of all ages of the city in the library. He said that they would avail the facilities to read newspapers, magazines and other material to multiply their knowledge.

Addressing the seminar, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio highlighted the importance of role of mother and daughter in the society and responsibility to pay them respect.

He said that effective steps are being taken by the Police Department to resolve the issues of child marriages and everyday violence against women. He said that women are coming to Police Department to get their rights that is a good move.

He expressed pleasure over the holding of seminar by Women Development Department to create awareness on the issue of prevention of early age marriages. He also proposed for holding of such seminars in other areas of the district to widen the scope of creating awareness on the issue.

Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Mohammad Ali Abbasi and others in their address said that the marriage of minors under the age of 18 years is a legal offense after the law has been passed to prevent such marriages. They said that this issue requires a great deal of hard work in creating awareness in the public.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Marriage Young Nawabshah Women All From Government

Recent Stories

9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Champion ..

1 hour ago

PIMS doctors conduct Asif Zardari's medical tests

4 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Gov't Top Diplomat Says Will Visit ..

4 minutes ago

PPP leaders urge govt. to provide proper medical f ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs Buzdar for best medical fac ..

4 minutes ago

Government allows JUI_F to hold March but conditio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.