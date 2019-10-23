Seminar on childhood marriage organized in Nawabshah

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah and the Department of Women Development organized a seminar to provide information on the law passed by the Sindh government regarding the prevention of childhood marriage

The seminar organized at Senate Hall of the engineering university was addressed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo in the capacity of guest of honour.

He said no religion allows the marriage of minor children and for that reason everyone in society must get their children after attaining the age of 18 years so that they could properly train and take care of their offspring.

The vice chancellor added the seminar organized by Department of Women Development would pave a way to create awareness and benefit the female students of the university to prevent marriages in childhood.

He said that in the context of public welfare, the university would allow to conduct seminars and workshops on behalf of the university administration with full cooperation, organized by any institution.

He stressed young generation to get education in federal, provincial, technical, computer and other departments apart from the engineering and medical fields.

The VC said that soon university would arrange series of lectures for youths having passed their Matric and intermediate for further education in provincial and Federal departments so that they could promote their capabilities and potential and serve the nation and country.

He said that a central library has been set up at the university which would facilitate young people and people of all ages of the city in the library. He said that they would avail the facilities to read newspapers, magazines and other material to multiply their knowledge.

Addressing the seminar, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tunio highlighted the importance of role of mother and daughter in the society and responsibility to pay them respect.

He said that effective steps are being taken by the Police Department to resolve the issues of child marriages and everyday violence against women. He said that women are coming to Police Department to get their rights that is a good move.

He expressed pleasure over the holding of seminar by Women Development Department to create awareness on the issue of prevention of early age marriages. He also proposed for holding of such seminars in other areas of the district to widen the scope of creating awareness on the issue.

Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Mohammad Ali Abbasi and others in their address said that the marriage of minors under the age of 18 years is a legal offense after the law has been passed to prevent such marriages. They said that this issue requires a great deal of hard work in creating awareness in the public.