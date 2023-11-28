Open Menu

Seminar On Children Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children (CPCC) Ombudsman Punjab Tabana Sajjad Naseer has said that protecting the rights of children is the collective responsibility of society.

He expressed these views at a seminar. Adviser to the Ombudsman Sialkot Captain (Rtd) Atta Muhammad was also present. Tabana said, "For forced labour, child labour, early marriage and neglected children, contact helpline 1050 or email cpcc.punjab@gmail.com and obd.cpcc@ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk or telephone complaints can be made on phone number 04599212425".

Tabana Sajjad Naseer said that the office of Ombudsman Punjab was proactive in preventing sexual harassment of children, child labour in industries, houses, brick kilns, agricultural sector, protection of street children and online harassment of children.

She said that complaints would be decided within 45 days on the application in the office of the ombudsman without any lawyer or any other expenses. "There are clear laws regarding child labour, early marriages and there are severe penalties in the criminal code against the violators," she added.

She asked parents to keep an eye on children's use of the internet, if the child suffers from anxiety after using the Internet, then parents need to be alert.

