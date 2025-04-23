Open Menu

Seminar On 'China's Global Opportunities' Held At Sargodha University

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), and Host Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha, participated in the seminar “China’s Spring: China’s Opportunities Shared by the World,” jointly organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and China Media Group.

The event convened diplomats, scholars, media professionals, policy experts including Ambassador (Retd.) Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, and Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, to discuss China’s role in promoting inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and global development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Tahir Mumtaz highlighted the critical role of academic institutions in fostering mutual understanding and advancing educational diplomacy. He emphasized the significance of cultural exchange, collaborative research, and people to people linkages in strengthening strategic partnerships.

He also outlined the ongoing efforts of PICS and the Confucius Institute in promoting Chinese language education and academic engagement.

Additionally, Prof. Tahir Mumtaz met with Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF) in Islamabad. During the meeting, Khalid Taimur facilitated a six-month fellowship program at the Communication University of China (CUC), aimed at deepening academic collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz briefed on the recent initiatives and ongoing projects by PICS, including efforts to promote regional dialogue, cross-cultural understanding, and contributions to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides reaffirmed the importance of think-tank cooperation in addressing shared challenges and promoting sustainable development.

