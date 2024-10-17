Seminar on Cinema,Filmmaking Held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A seminar on Screening and Talk on Film Inception was held on Thursday at the

Department of Communication and Media Studies, the University of Sargodha (UOS).

The event emphasized the need for emerging filmmakers in Pakistan to explore realism

and rational cinema to foster social reasoning through creative mediums like

cinema and television.

Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Director of the College of Arts and Design at the University of the Punjab, Lahore,

highlighted in his keynote address that cinema and television in the region had traditionally focused

on emotional storytelling. He urged young filmmakers to experiment with realistic and rational themes

to introduce a more thoughtful approach to filmmaking and drama, shaping societal perspectives.

International filmmaker, producer, and writer based in New York, USA, congratulated the Vice Chancellor

of UOS Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, for launching innovative, market-driven programs in theater, film, and television in Sargodha.

He emphasized the potential of the creative industry, a multibillion-dollar sector globally, encouraging Pakistani professionals to tap into this lucrative market.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, highlighted the University of Sargodha's commitment to introducing new academic and creative initiatives. He noted that the screening of Inception marked a significant milestone in the history of media studies at the university.

Adjunct faculty members Agha Rizwan Ali and Muhammad Usman led a technical discussion on the cinematography of Inception, delving into the film’s innovative techniques and visual storytelling methods.

The event reflects the University of Sargodha's growing efforts to engage with the global film industry and equip students with knowledge of cutting-edge filmmaking techniques.