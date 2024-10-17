Seminar On Cinema,Filmmaking Held At UoS
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A seminar on Screening and Talk on Film Inception was held on Thursday at the
Department of Communication and Media Studies, the University of Sargodha (UOS).
The event emphasized the need for emerging filmmakers in Pakistan to explore realism
and rational cinema to foster social reasoning through creative mediums like
cinema and television.
Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Director of the College of Arts and Design at the University of the Punjab, Lahore,
highlighted in his keynote address that cinema and television in the region had traditionally focused
on emotional storytelling. He urged young filmmakers to experiment with realistic and rational themes
to introduce a more thoughtful approach to filmmaking and drama, shaping societal perspectives.
International filmmaker, producer, and writer based in New York, USA, congratulated the Vice Chancellor
of UOS Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, for launching innovative, market-driven programs in theater, film, and television in Sargodha.
He emphasized the potential of the creative industry, a multibillion-dollar sector globally, encouraging Pakistani professionals to tap into this lucrative market.
Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, highlighted the University of Sargodha's commitment to introducing new academic and creative initiatives. He noted that the screening of Inception marked a significant milestone in the history of media studies at the university.
Adjunct faculty members Agha Rizwan Ali and Muhammad Usman led a technical discussion on the cinematography of Inception, delving into the film’s innovative techniques and visual storytelling methods.
The event reflects the University of Sargodha's growing efforts to engage with the global film industry and equip students with knowledge of cutting-edge filmmaking techniques.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police impound 959 unfit PSVs1 minute ago
-
DC revives open-door policy for citizens’ complaints11 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 311 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with charras, liquor11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits HFH, BBH11 minutes ago
-
APP employee deprived of costly cellphone21 minutes ago
-
GCU wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship21 minutes ago
-
Police van targeted in IED blast21 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at ACE office Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
Five held for carrying illegal arms21 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to promote SCO's development priorities41 minutes ago