Open Menu

Seminar On Cinema,Filmmaking Held At UoS

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Seminar on Cinema,Filmmaking Held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A seminar on Screening and Talk on Film Inception was held on Thursday at the

Department of Communication and Media Studies, the University of Sargodha (UOS).

The event emphasized the need for emerging filmmakers in Pakistan to explore realism

and rational cinema to foster social reasoning through creative mediums like

cinema and television.

Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Director of the College of Arts and Design at the University of the Punjab, Lahore,

highlighted in his keynote address that cinema and television in the region had traditionally focused

on emotional storytelling. He urged young filmmakers to experiment with realistic and rational themes

to introduce a more thoughtful approach to filmmaking and drama, shaping societal perspectives.

International filmmaker, producer, and writer based in New York, USA, congratulated the Vice Chancellor

of UOS Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, for launching innovative, market-driven programs in theater, film, and television in Sargodha.

He emphasized the potential of the creative industry, a multibillion-dollar sector globally, encouraging Pakistani professionals to tap into this lucrative market.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, highlighted the University of Sargodha's commitment to introducing new academic and creative initiatives. He noted that the screening of Inception marked a significant milestone in the history of media studies at the university.

Adjunct faculty members Agha Rizwan Ali and Muhammad Usman led a technical discussion on the cinematography of Inception, delving into the film’s innovative techniques and visual storytelling methods.

The event reflects the University of Sargodha's growing efforts to engage with the global film industry and equip students with knowledge of cutting-edge filmmaking techniques.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore University Of The Punjab Film And Movies Young Sargodha New York University Of Sargodha Market Media Event TV Industry

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

45 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

2 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

3 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

3 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

16 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan