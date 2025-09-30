Seminar on citizens' rights call for greater investment in constitutional awareness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A seminar on rights and responsibilities of citizens as per the Constitution of Pakistan, concluded with a strong call for greater investment in constitutional awareness and civic education at all levels of society.

Speakers emphasized that protecting fundamental rights and fulfilling civic responsibilities are two sides of the same coin—both vital for strengthening democratic governance.

The seminar was jointly by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Development Insights Lab (DIL) and the Department of Economics at the University of Peshawar.

The seminar brought together academics, civil society members and students.

Ms. Shahzadi Rubab Zeb, Program Officer at CGPA, opened the session by welcoming participants and introducing CGPA’s mission of promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

Chairman Department of Economics, Sajjad Ahmad Jan said constitution is not just a legal document; it serves as a moral compass that guides our society toward justice, equality, and accountability.

He highlighted that governance and economic progress are closely linked, noting that sustainable growth requires functioning institutions.

Dr. Altaf Qadir, Chairman of the History Department, emphasized that the Constitution clearly distinguishes between the state and its citizens.

Faheem Nawaz elaborated that the Constitution is a social contract between citizens and the state, binding citizens to pay taxes and obey the law, while obliging the state to preserve rights and ensure

people’s welfare.