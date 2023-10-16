Seminar on climate change arranged at City College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Firdaus Welfare Organization in collaboration with Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged a seminar on climate change and its impacts at City District College here on Monday.

At the seminar, Professor Dr Sabah Sahib (gold medalist) briefed the audience in detail on climate change and its impact on life.

The students took keen interest in information regarding climate change and its remedial measures. A question-answer session was also arranged for the students.

Chairperson Firdaus Welfare Organization, Muslim Taj and Community Development Officer, Forest Department, Aleema Ata were present on the occasion.

Muslim Taj said no one could deny the credibility of forests in human life adding that thorough plantation drives, the forest areas would be increased.

She urged the students and teachers to persuade the people to plant a maximum number of trees in their respective areas.

Later, she distributed shields and certificates among the students and teachers.

The students also planted saplings and showed their resolve in the fight against climate change.

APP/vak