Open Menu

Seminar On Climate Change Arranged At City College

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on climate change arranged at City College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Firdaus Welfare Organization in collaboration with Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged a seminar on climate change and its impacts at City District College here on Monday.

At the seminar, Professor Dr Sabah Sahib (gold medalist) briefed the audience in detail on climate change and its impact on life.

The students took keen interest in information regarding climate change and its remedial measures. A question-answer session was also arranged for the students.

Chairperson Firdaus Welfare Organization, Muslim Taj and Community Development Officer, Forest Department, Aleema Ata were present on the occasion.

Muslim Taj said no one could deny the credibility of forests in human life adding that thorough plantation drives, the forest areas would be increased.

She urged the students and teachers to persuade the people to plant a maximum number of trees in their respective areas.

Later, she distributed shields and certificates among the students and teachers.

The students also planted saplings and showed their resolve in the fight against climate change.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gold Muslim

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

13 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

13 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan