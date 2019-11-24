Seminar on climate change on Nov 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will organise a seminar titled "Climate Change and Migrations in South Asia" on Monday, November 25, at its Blue Area office in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Climate Change Ms Zartaj Gul will be the guest of honour on this occassion.

Many other key speakers will also address on this occasion.

Talking to APP, official sources of SDPI said that South Asian countries were among most vulnerable to climate change in the world.

The population of big cities of the country including Lahore are suffering from severe impacts of a range of extreme weather events, which would be discussed by the key panelists in the seminar, he added.

The speakers will also shed light on the climate change impact on the Air Quality Index of Lahore, which has reached at alarming levels, the sources told.