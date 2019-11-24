UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Climate Change On Nov 25

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Seminar on climate change on Nov 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will organise a seminar titled "Climate Change and Migrations in South Asia" on Monday, November 25, at its Blue Area office in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Climate Change Ms Zartaj Gul will be the guest of honour on this occassion.

Many other key speakers will also address on this occasion.

Talking to APP, official sources of SDPI said that South Asian countries were among most vulnerable to climate change in the world.

The population of big cities of the country including Lahore are suffering from severe impacts of a range of extreme weather events, which would be discussed by the key panelists in the seminar, he added.

The speakers will also shed light on the climate change impact on the Air Quality Index of Lahore, which has reached at alarming levels, the sources told.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather World November From Asia

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.