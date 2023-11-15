Seminar on clinical research seeks uplift of medical studies harmonious to modern age

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov. 15 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Nov, 2023) Speakers including seasoned medical experts while addressing a seminar hosted by Mirpur--based state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College here Wednesday described the future of clinical research as a vision that transcends boundaries and redefines the landscape of healthcare.

Secretary (Retd) Services and Member Governing Body of the MBBS College Mirpur Ch. Muneer Hussain was the chief guest on this occasion.

The seminar was addressed among others by the chief guest Ch. Muneer Hussain, besides seasoned medical experts including faculty members of the college including the college Principal Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Raja, Prof. Dr. Amira Batool, Medical Specialist Dr. Tariq Masood, Dr. Usman Ghani and others.

Besides the college faculty members, students read their research papers on their respective topics emphasising the improvement and uplift of the studies harmonious to the needs of the modern era.

Sharing his vision on the topic of the seminar, the college Principal Professor Dr. Faisal Bashir said "In this era of rapid technological advancement, we find ourselves at the precipice of unprecedented possibilities in clinical research".

"My vision is one where innovation becomes the cornerstone of our endeavors, where cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights converge to revolutionize patient care", he added.

He continued by saying "We embark on this journey, let us prioritize collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and industry partners.

By fostering interdisciplinary alliances, we can break down silos and propel scientific discovery forward.

This collaborative spirit will not only accelerate the pace of research but also ensure that diverse perspectives contribute to a more holistic understanding of complex medical challenges"

Dr.

Faisal further said that his vision encompasses a commitment to patient-centricity. As we navigate the intricacies of clinical research, let us never lose sight of the individuals whose lives we aim to improve. By actively involving patients in the research process, from study design to implementation, we can ensure that our efforts resonate with the real-world needs of those we serve", he emphasized.

Other speakers while addressing the ceremony said that in this fast-emerging era, technology, too, plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of clinical research. Embracing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics can unlock new dimensions of knowledge from vast datasets, leading to more precise diagnostics, personalized treatments, and, ultimately, better outcomes for patients.

They underlined that ethical considerations must remain at the forefront of our endeavors. As we harness the power of emerging technologies, let us do so responsibly, upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and patient privacy. In this vision, ethical frameworks serve as our guiding beacons, ensuring that our pursuit of knowledge aligns with the values that underpin our profession.

Speakers were of the unanimous vision for the future of clinical research describing it as one of boundless collaboration, technological innovation, patient-centricity, and unwavering ethical commitment.

"Together, let us embark on this transformative journey, where our collective efforts not only advance the frontiers of science but also translate into tangible improvements in the health and well-being of individuals around the globe", they concluded.