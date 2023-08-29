Seminar on closing of provincial level community uplift project held

A significant stride towards continued community upliftment supported by USAID and executed by SDPI in collaboration with the government departments and stakeholders was marked by the provincial-level closing seminar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A significant stride towards continued community upliftment supported by USAID and executed by SDPI in collaboration with the government departments and stakeholders was marked by the provincial-level closing seminar here on Tuesday.

The seminar bore a comprehensive agenda, drawing a diverse spectrum of participants. From esteemed provincial seniors primarily from the Health Department and Population Welfare Department to Local Government officials, Social Welfare Department representatives, Civil Society Influencers (CSIs), Youth Ambassadors (YAs), SDPI-trained staff, and community members, the assembly encapsulated a cross-section of stakeholders.

The scope extended even further to encompass additional project contributors within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as CUP, TWO, HDF, GSM, and FRD.

Rana Nazir Mehmood, the Project Director of SDPI delivered a comprehensive overview of SDPI's project activities in Buner, painting a vivid picture of the project's contributions to the community's welfare.

Waheed Zafar delved into the project's progress through a meticulously crafted presentation. His exposition included a presentation of quantitative data showcasing the engagement of various stakeholders.

This data encapsulated contributions from CSIs, Lawyers, Local Government entities, educational institutions, and health awareness initiatives. A particularly resonant theme was the elucidation of the project's sustainability framework, underscoring how these efforts had fortified the resilience of the community's foundational structure.

Umar Farooq enriched the seminar by sharing reflections on the project's implementation in Buner. He expounded upon the journey, highlighting experiences, challenges, and milestones, besides addressing the cultural barriers that exist in the society, acknowledging the constraints imposed by linguistic sensitivities when discussing family planning and maternal and child health (MNCH).

Representatives from NPI EXPAND HDA offered insights into their experiences collaborating with SDPI on family planning and MNCH awareness.

They praised SDPI for its competitive and sound capacity, underscoring the project's successful realization of its objectives.

Dr. Muhammad Afsar Anwar, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Buner, shared his reflections on the successful culmination of SDPI's project activities.

He lauded the initiatives undertaken by NPI EXPAND HDA and pledged his unwavering support for the betterment of the local populace.

He underscored the interconnectedness of maternal and child health (MNCH) and family planning, noting that an effective approach to the former hinged upon prudent family planning practices.

Hussain Ahmed, the District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) of Buner, elaborated on the significance of counseling and community mobilization, particularly in the realm of family planning.

Syed Bahadur Shah, the District Officer of the Social Welfare Department in Buner, resonated with the project's transformative interventions and hailed the initiative of registering Advocacy Forums with the Social Welfare Department (SWD).

The event's chief guest, Secretary PWD, KP Asghar Ali Minister commended the achievements of SDPI in their collaborative efforts with the Government of KP, particularly in the context of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He enthusiastically embraced the mantle of ownership for both government-based activities and community-driven initiatives facilitated by SDPI.

Dr. Abid Qayyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI joined the session online and acknowledged the presence of all the stakeholders, Government representatives, and NPI EXPAND HDA for trusting SDPI for being a potential implementer of project interventions in Buner and Upper Dir.

He further mentioned that SDPI will ensure quality outcomes in the future as well. He mentioned that in the present scenario and financial challenges faced by the country, health uplifting is a key step towards social development and economic stability.

Concluding his remarks, he passed a vote of thanks by mentioning all the participants, particularly NPI EXPAND and USAID for developing such initiatives.