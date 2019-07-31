Seminar on combating desertification in Pakistan held at PMAS-AAUR

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said desertification is a major challenge to sustainable development in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said desertification is a major challenge to sustainable development in the country.

Addressing the participants of a seminar organized here on "Combating Desertification in Pakistan" by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) he said the challenges posed by changing climatic conditions had evolved and infiltrated the entire spectrum of human survival and progress. Out of 79.6 million hectares of Pakistan's total land, 62 million hectares were vulnerable to desertification, he added.

He said combating desertification required concerted efforts at wider scale and Ministry of the Climate Change was approaching this with a climate smart approach.

He highlighted different steps the Ministry was undertaking to tackle climate change in the country.

He said that the government had decided to plant at least 10 billion trees across the country and urged the media to spread awareness about the significance of planting trees.

He said the government had banned plastic bags in the Federal capital to make it a plastic-free zone. The ban would later be expended to other parts of the country, he added.

The Advisor appreciated the contributions of SLMP and commended the joint efforts by the UNDP Pakistan and GEF for their valuable support.

He also thanked PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi for facilitating this important event which was held to mark World Day to Combat Desertification. The theme of the day was "Lets grow the future together." Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS AAUR highlighted the University role for better climate in the country.

He emphasized that such collaborative activities must be strengthened and taken forward for fighting desertification in Pakistan.

He also appreciated UNDP Pakistan and Ministry of Climate Change for taking the lead in sustainable land management through their joint programme, SLMP.

Earlier, Hamid Marwat, National Programme Coordinator (SLMP-II) briefed the audience about World Desertification Day and about SLMP approaches and interventions for better land management in Pakistan.

He said, "The implementation of the program will bring considerable financial benefits for the poor dry land communities through the sustainable management of their land resources."Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Former Dean of Forestry AND Range Management Faculty, PMAS, Arid Agriculture University discussed desertification in detail and highlighted threats, challenges and opportunities in Pakistan's context.

Dr. Irfan Ashraf Coordinator of the seminar Dr. M. Irfan Ashraf delivered technical speech on combating desertification and focused on practical moves to deal with the burning issue.