Seminar On Conjunctivitis Awareness Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A seminar on conjunctivitis awareness was held at the Eye Department of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer, Health Authority Sargodha, Dr. Aslam Asad, on Friday.
Eye specialist Dr. Fazal Mehmood Awan educated the participants about eye diseases, particularly the current spread of conjunctivitis. He explained that the eye infection is caused by a virus and it can be transmitted from one person to another.
Dr. Fazal Mehmood Awan emphasized the importance of avoiding the use of personal items belonging to conjunctivitis patients and recommended isolating infected individuals from healthy people for a few days.
The eye specialist further advised patients to take special care of their hygiene, wash their hands frequently with good soap, and avoid touching or rubbing their eyes.
He reassured that with proper precautions, the infection typically resolves on its own within a few days.
He urged the public to gain more awareness about conjunctivitis and other eye diseases, stressing the importance of personal hygiene in preventing such infections.
By following these preventive measures, we can protect ourselves from conjunctivitis and other eye-related illnesses, he added.
