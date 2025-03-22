Open Menu

Seminar On Consumers’ Rights Held

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Seminar on consumers’ rights held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Under the auspices of the District Consumers Protection Council Bahawalpur, a seminar was organised here to raise awareness on importance of consumers’ rights.

Addressing the seminar, Assistant Director, District Consumers Protection Council Bahawalpur, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar said that it was need of hour to raise awareness among people about importance of consumers’ rights. “A large number of consumers are not aware about their rights pertaining to purchasing different items and shopping at bazaars and markets.

She said that Punjab Consumers Protection Act 2005 fully supported people to get justice if they were deceived at bazaars and markets.

She said that people could file their application/complaint with the District Consumers Protection Council for getting justice if they were charged overprice of any item or they were given away faulty and sub-standard item from a shopkeeper.

She said that District Consumers Protection Council also received complaints/applications online. She opined that modern technology and latest equipment had made justice system easier. She urged manufacturers must prepare and make standard items for selling them out in markets. She concluded that a large number of consumers had been provided with justice when they filed their complaints with the District Consumers Protection Council.

