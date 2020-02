Seminar on corona virus awareness held at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College on Thursday

The District Health Department will organize a seminar to create awareness about the corona virus at Government Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, February 6th (Thursday), said Director Health Services, Dr. Agha Samilluah while talking to APP on Tuesday

On the occasion, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will be thechief guest while District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio will preside over the event.