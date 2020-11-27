Seminar on corona virus awareness on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with a collaboration of district health department will organize a seminar in connection with corona virus awareness at Government Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur on Monday.

On the occasion, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will be the chief guest while District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur presided over the event.

The prominent health experts will give an overview on coronavirus and awareness measures required to combat the disease.