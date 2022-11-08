UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Corruption Free Society Held In Shah Abdul Latif University

A one-day seminar on "Social and religious responsibilities of youth in establishing corruption free society" organized by the Character Building Society (CBS), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur with the collaboration of Awareness and Prevention Wing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur on Tuesday

Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the seminar while Deputy Director, Awareness and Prevention Wing NAB, Sukkur, Fayaz Ahmed Abbasi was the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Ibupoto said the corruption has damaged the economic fabric of the nation, we have to promote moral values, simplicity and honesty, he said and commended the efforts of incumbent Director General NAB, Sukkur along with his team is committed to eradicate corruption.

He also appreciated the faculty members and students who delivered their speeches on the theme.

Fayaz Ahmed Abbasi, in his address, said 60% of our population consists of youth, so youth has to take part in the development of honest practices and disseminate the soft message of Islamic values and the message of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) for the best practices based on Shariah.

He said our lives are temporary; we have to proceed to the destiny of permanent life so we are accountable before Allah Almighty. Our Holy Prophet (SAW) is Sadiq and Ameen, we have to follow the Islamic injunction directed by our Holy Prophet (SAW).

Chief Patron CBS Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof.Dr.Sajjad Ali Raeesi also spoke.

They stressed youth to contribute positively and perform their duties as reformers of society.

