Seminar on cotton growing held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A seminar was held in connection with "More Cotton Growing Campaign 2023" under the auspices of the district administration and the agriculture department here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, Deputy Director Agriculture Department (Extension) Muhammad Akram Tahir, Assistant Director Dr Muhammad Waqas, Agriculture Officer Muhammad Asif and a large number of farmers attended the event.

On this occasion, awareness was given to farmers regarding cotton cultivation and increase its production.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Director Akram Tahir said steps were being taken on a priority basis to increase cultivation and production of cotton.

He said for the convenience of farmers, facility centers had been established attehsil level where seeds and sprays were available at the fixed price.