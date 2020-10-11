UrduPoint.com
Seminar On COVID-19 Held At E-Library

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Seminar on COVID-19 held at E-Library

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar on novel Coronavirus was held at E-Library here on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar, Incharge E-Library and tehsil sports officer city Farooq Latif said that there was dire need to adopt all preventive measures and social distancing to avert from COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that with the blessings of God, the Coronavirus is not spreaded in Pakistan and activities of life have been restored. He However, said that precautionary measures are essential to avert from deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the informative session through projector was also held for students regarding Coronavirus.

APP /sak

