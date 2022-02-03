UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Cyber Laws In Pakistan' At Sargodha University

Seminar on 'Cyber Laws in Pakistan' at Sargodha University

A seminar on 'Cyber Laws in Pakistan' was organised by the Law College of Sargodha University, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Cyber Laws in Pakistan' was organised by the Law College of Sargodha University, here on Thursday.

The event was attended by Advocate High Court and Cyber Law Expert Zain Ali Qureshi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof. Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Principal Law College Dr. Ateka Lohani, Resident Officer Sargodha University Faheem Arshad, faculty members and a large number of students.

Addressing the seminar, Zain Qureshi said that an Act was enacted in 2016 to curb cyber and electronic crimes in Pakistan under which any victim of cyber crime has the right to legal action. He said that 90 pr cent of cyber crimes start with misuse of the social media. Creating fake accounts on the social media is illegal, creating an objectionable image of someone, sharing inaccurate information about someone, sharing someone's personal data or insulting someone's honour on social media and the internet in any way all are crimes, he added.

"If you are careful and cautious in answering an unknown call, SMS or e-mail, you can avoid becoming a victim of cyber crimes," he said.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas said that the present age is the age of digital and information technology, their use in every sphere of life is increasing day by day. "Therefore, there is a need for us to prevent misuse of these facilities and use it for the welfare of humanity," he added. He said that the youth should find a lasting solution to the problems of society.

Principal Dr Ateka Lohani said that the Law College had made every effort to make students aware of the latest changes and requirements in the field of law, while today's seminar was aimed at educating students about cyber crimes and laws.

