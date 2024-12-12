Open Menu

Seminar On Dangers Of Drug Abuse Held At Women University Mardan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Seminar on dangers of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An awareness seminar on the dangers of drug abuse and its prevention was organized at Women University Mardan. District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, attended as the chief guest.

During his address, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi educated students about the harmful effects of drugs, particularly crystal meth (ice), and measures to combat drug addiction. He highlighted how drugs not only destroy the younger generation but also leave devastating impacts on families and society as a whole.

He shared that Mardan police conducted extensive crackdowns on drug dealers in November, arresting 109 drug peddlers and recovering 113 kilograms of hashish, 22 kilograms of ice, 4 kilograms of heroin, and 10 liters of liquor.

He encouraged students to report any suspicious activities in their surroundings, assuring them that their identity would remain confidential.

The public can report incidents through police social media accounts or designated mobile numbers.

The DPO also briefed the audience about the modern initiatives undertaken by Mardan Police to enhance public service and crime prevention.

These initiatives include Command and Control Center, Facial Recognition System, Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), Khidmat Markaz, and Traffic Warden Driving school.

These measures aim to improve the efficiency of policing and provide better facilities to the public.

The seminar was designed to raise awareness among students about the dangers of drug abuse, its impact on families, and its role in societal degradation, encouraging them to join hands with the police in eradicating this menace.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor of Women University Mardan, Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed, the Prime Minister's Advisor Kashif Ashfaq, senior faculty members, and a large number of students.

Participants praised the effective performance of Mardan Police against drug abuse and regarded it as a positive step toward protecting the younger generation.

The seminar concluded with a mock drill conducted by police and university security staff to prepare for any untoward incident on campus.

The exercise demonstrated various measures to handle emergency situations, aiming to enhance the readiness and response capacity of the authorities in case of potential threats.

This seminar reflects a significant collaboration between law enforcement and academia to combat the menace of drug abuse and ensure the safety and well-being of society.

