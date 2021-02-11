UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Day Of Human Fraternity Held At IUB Library

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Seminar on Day of Human Fraternity held at IUB Library

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar to commemorate "International Day of Human Fraternity".

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, with resolution 75/200, to promote cultural and religious tolerance, understanding and dialogue.

Chairman of Political Science Department Prof. Dr Musawar Hussain Bukhari and Prof. Dr Rubnina Bhatti, Chairperson Department of library and Information Science highlighted the importance of the promotion of tolerance, equality and peace for the whole of humanity.

They emphasized on understanding the common values shared by all humankind belonging from different cultures and religions, or beliefs.

The seminar concluded that educational institutions at all levels, need to contribute in a meaningful and constructive way for the acceptance of societal diversity, inclusion and respect for other religions and their cultural views.

The schools play a significant role to raise the awareness, promote tolerance and eliminate the discrimination based on religion or cultural beliefs.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations February IUB All From

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

13 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

14 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

14 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

14 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.