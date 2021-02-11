Seminar on Day of Human Fraternity held at IUB Library

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar to commemorate "International Day of Human Fraternity".

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, with resolution 75/200, to promote cultural and religious tolerance, understanding and dialogue.

Chairman of Political Science Department Prof. Dr Musawar Hussain Bukhari and Prof. Dr Rubnina Bhatti, Chairperson Department of library and Information Science highlighted the importance of the promotion of tolerance, equality and peace for the whole of humanity.

They emphasized on understanding the common values shared by all humankind belonging from different cultures and religions, or beliefs.

The seminar concluded that educational institutions at all levels, need to contribute in a meaningful and constructive way for the acceptance of societal diversity, inclusion and respect for other religions and their cultural views.

The schools play a significant role to raise the awareness, promote tolerance and eliminate the discrimination based on religion or cultural beliefs.