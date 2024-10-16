Open Menu

Seminar On Declining Enrollment At Social Sciences Depts Held At KKUK

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKUK) hosted a one day seminar on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of the declining enrollment of students in social sciences departments and the broader challenges facing by higher education

The seminar organized by the Directorate of Academic and Research, brought together faculty members, administrative officers, staff, and students from the university.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Naseer Ud Din, and Professor Dr Farid Ullah Khan delivered keynote addresses that provided valuable insights into the factors contributing to the decline of social sciences and explored potential strategies for reversing this trend.

The seminar featured discussions on various topics related to higher education, including the significance of social sciences in contemporary society factors influencing the declining enrollment in social sciences, innovative approaches to enhance social science education and strategies to attract students in higher education.

The participants shared their experiences and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing higher education. The seminar served as a platform for fostering collaboration and exploring potential solutions to address the pressing issues confronting the academic community.

