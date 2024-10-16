Seminar On Declining Enrollment At Social Sciences Depts Held At KKUK
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKUK) hosted a one day seminar on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of the declining enrollment of students in social sciences departments and the broader challenges facing by higher education
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKUK) hosted a one day seminar on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of the declining enrollment of students in social sciences departments and the broader challenges facing by higher education.
The seminar organized by the Directorate of Academic and Research, brought together faculty members, administrative officers, staff, and students from the university.
The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Naseer Ud Din, and Professor Dr Farid Ullah Khan delivered keynote addresses that provided valuable insights into the factors contributing to the decline of social sciences and explored potential strategies for reversing this trend.
The seminar featured discussions on various topics related to higher education, including the significance of social sciences in contemporary society factors influencing the declining enrollment in social sciences, innovative approaches to enhance social science education and strategies to attract students in higher education.
The participants shared their experiences and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing higher education. The seminar served as a platform for fostering collaboration and exploring potential solutions to address the pressing issues confronting the academic community.
Recent Stories
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother
KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)
ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..1 second ago
-
Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for bright future: Dr. I ..1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city4 minutes ago
-
Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated4 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth4 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik53 seconds ago
-
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation55 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)58 seconds ago
-
ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application1 minute ago
-
SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting20 minutes ago