Seminar On Defence Day, Kashmir Solidarity Held

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has organized a seminar in connection with Defence day and Kashmir solidarity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has organized a seminar in connection with Defence day and Kashmir solidarity.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof Dr Asif Ali was the chief guest at the seminar. The varsity students presented drama and skits regarding sacrifices of the martyrs of September-6,1965 and especially atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The students from various varsities also presented national songs.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Dr Asif Ali said that our elders had given sacrifices for getting Pakistan.

He paid glowing tribute to the mothers of those martyrs who had given sacrifices for motherland.

He said that youth would perform its role for the progress of the country and Kashmir freedom by keeping in view the problems and sacrifices.

The students gave message through national songs and drama that whole nation especially youth is stand with Pak Army and Kashmiri brethren. They said that Kashmir would get freedom soon as it is our jugular vein.

On this occasion, Principal officer students affairs Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Mirza Abdul Qayum and others were present.

