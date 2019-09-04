Seminar on Defense Day held at Islamic University of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A grand seminar was held at the Islamic University of Bahawalpur here to commemorate sacrifices of Martyrs in connection with Defense Day.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, presided the seminar while Brig. Rashid Minhas, Sector Commander, Desert Rangers was the chief guest. On this occasion, Syed Tabish Alvari ex. parliamentarian, Shaukat Ashfaq resident editor daily Pakistan and Dr. Mussavair Hussain Bukhari, chairman Political Science Department spoke and highlighted the significance of the day.

The speakers paid rich tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland. The people of Pakistan always stand with their armed forces who are defending the country. The zeal and fervor of 1965 war is still alive in the nation when our forces defeated the aggression of the enemy who was ten times greater in number and resources. The participants also expressed their solidarity with people of Kashmir who are fighting with the brutal forces of the neighboring country and giving sacrifices for their freedom.