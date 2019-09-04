UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Defense Day Held At Islamic University Of Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Seminar on Defense Day held at Islamic University of Bahawalpur

A grand seminar was held at the Islamic University of Bahawalpur here to commemorate sacrifices of Martyrs in connection with Defense Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A grand seminar was held at the Islamic University of Bahawalpur here to commemorate sacrifices of Martyrs in connection with Defense Day.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, presided the seminar while Brig. Rashid Minhas, Sector Commander, Desert Rangers was the chief guest. On this occasion, Syed Tabish Alvari ex. parliamentarian, Shaukat Ashfaq resident editor daily Pakistan and Dr. Mussavair Hussain Bukhari, chairman Political Science Department spoke and highlighted the significance of the day.

The speakers paid rich tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland. The people of Pakistan always stand with their armed forces who are defending the country. The zeal and fervor of 1965 war is still alive in the nation when our forces defeated the aggression of the enemy who was ten times greater in number and resources. The participants also expressed their solidarity with people of Kashmir who are fighting with the brutal forces of the neighboring country and giving sacrifices for their freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pound extends recovery amid Brexit drama

2 minutes ago

Defamation case against Najam Sethi adjourned till ..

2 minutes ago

Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to withdraw GIDC ..

8 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 poi ..

8 minutes ago

Hearing on rental power case adjourned till Oct 3

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.