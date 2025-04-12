Open Menu

Seminar On Dengue Awareness Held At Jinnah Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Seminar on dengue awareness held at Jinnah Institute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A seminar on dengue awareness was organized by Jinnah Institute Rawalpindi here on Saturday.

Speakers emphasized that dengue is a deadly disease and that prevention is the best cure. They urged citizens to cover water containers to prevent mosquito breeding.

A dedicated "Waters" application was introduced to register students and spread awareness about dengue precautions. Participants encouraged the public to utilize the app and involve more people in the initiative.

The seminar highlighted the importance of community efforts in combating dengue through proactive measures.

The event was attended by Chief Executive Jinnah Institute, Rahat Masood Qadusi, District Health Officer Dr. Hassan Shah, District Entomologist Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, and Principal Professor Masood Sultan.

