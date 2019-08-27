Seminar on Dengue Control, Prevention held at PMAS-AAUR

(@imziishan)

An awareness seminar on Dengue Control and Prevention held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar on Dengue Control and Prevention held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against dengue.

The speakers addressing the participants recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed on collective preventive measures against the threat.

They urged the university employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and their homes.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman chaired the seminar which was organized by the Department of Entomology & Botany to prevent the growing threat of dengue fever.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that awareness played a key role in fight against dengue because prevention is far better than cure.

He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts in collaboration with all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control the epidemic of dengue from the country.

Appreciating efforts of the organizers, the VC urged the participants to study the behavior of species for diagnosing and formulating the policies regarding its control and management.

Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dean Faculty of Sciences/Convener Dengue Programme while focusing on the preventive and controlling strategies said that it was responsibility of every citizen to come forward and play a role for controlling dengue and protecting the citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures.

Dr Muhammad Tariq of Department of Entomology gave a presentation on various aspects of dengue fever, its various stages, prevention and control.

He also highlighted the steps to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.