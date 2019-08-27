UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Dengue Control, Prevention Held At PMAS-AAUR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

Seminar on Dengue Control, Prevention held at PMAS-AAUR

An awareness seminar on Dengue Control and Prevention held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar on Dengue Control and Prevention held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against dengue.

The speakers addressing the participants recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed on collective preventive measures against the threat.

They urged the university employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and their homes.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman chaired the seminar which was organized by the Department of Entomology & Botany to prevent the growing threat of dengue fever.

Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that awareness played a key role in fight against dengue because prevention is far better than cure.

He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts in collaboration with all the stakeholders for the awareness, implementation and control the epidemic of dengue from the country.

Appreciating efforts of the organizers, the VC urged the participants to study the behavior of species for diagnosing and formulating the policies regarding its control and management.

Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dean Faculty of Sciences/Convener Dengue Programme while focusing on the preventive and controlling strategies said that it was responsibility of every citizen to come forward and play a role for controlling dengue and protecting the citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures.

Dr Muhammad Tariq of Department of Entomology gave a presentation on various aspects of dengue fever, its various stages, prevention and control.

He also highlighted the steps to control various developmental stages of dengue from its eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

Related Topics

Dengue Agriculture Cure Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged technical workshop on “Flock Healt ..

8 minutes ago

Chairman PEMRA determined to stop illegal Indian D ..

17 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

18 seconds ago

Around 72 Pakistani judges to visit S.Arabia by ne ..

22 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish ..

24 seconds ago

Lootah organises free health check-up in associati ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.