Seminar on depression at work place held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Thursday organized a seminar on "Stress, Anger Management, Depression and other diseases related to workplace and working environment", with an aim to create awareness of growing psychiatric and stress problems in the society.

The seminar was addressed by prominent health experts including Dr Rizwan Taj, Head of the Psychiatry Department, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Asma Mehboob Khan Clinical Psychologist PIMS, Prof Dr Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Dr Abdul Saboor Dean Social Sciences PMAS-AAUR, Dr Ghulam Hussain Baber Director Students Affairs PMAS-AAUR and Dr Rizwan Raja Senior Medical Officer PMAS-AAUR.

Prof Dr Qamar Zaman said the depression not only affects student/employee's productivity and happiness, but also his colleagues.

He said the students are more depressed in the modern era and positive activities towards life will help them bring out of the depression.

He stressed the need to share creativity/talents to others as well. He said reading of Quran and Sunnah in regular life will help oneself to lead a balanced life.

Dr Rizwan Taj said depression is a health condition which is affecting thousands of people each year.

He explained that the common factors involved in depression are family history, stress, pessimistic personality, physical conditions and psychological disorders.

He urged the audience to avoid workplace depression by sharing their problems with others.

Dr Asma Mehboob Khan, Dr Abdul Saboor, Dr Ghulam Hussain Baber and Dr Rizwan Raja also shared their views with the participants.

They stressed that a holistic approach should be pursued to create awareness of the issue through the involvement of stakeholders including government, civil society, families and communities.