Seminar on 'Development of Islamic Banking in Pakistan' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):A one-day seminar on the "Development of Islamic Banking in Pakistan" was held at Women University, Swabi on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with the Department of Economics at Women University Swabi, and brought together experts and scholars in the field of Islamic finance to discuss its growth and significance in Pakistan's banking sector.

The seminar featured esteemed speakers who shared their insights and expertise on various aspects of Islamic banking.

Manzoor Ahmad, Joint Director, NIBAF Islamabad delivered the opening remarks and provided a brief introduction.

Mufti Syed Umer Amaduddin, Manager Product Development and Shariah Scholar (In-Charge Product Development Unit), Silk Bank enlightened attendees on the intricacies of Islamic finance, particularly focusing on product development within the industry.

Farid Khan, Senior Joint Director, Islamic Finance Development Department, State Bank of Pakistan shared valuable insights into the regulatory framework and the role of the central bank in nurturing Islamic banking in the country.

The seminar provided a platform for fruitful discussions, where participants delved into the challenges and opportunities for Islamic banking in Pakistan's evolving financial landscape. Students, faculty members, and professionals, had the opportunity to engage with the experts and gain a deeper understanding of the principles and practices of Islamic finance.

This event at Women University, Swabi, reflects the commitment of both the State Bank of Pakistan and academic institutions like Women University Swabi Department of Economics to foster knowledge and awareness about Islamic banking and its role in shaping the future of Pakistan's financial sector.