Seminar On Development Of World-class University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised a seminar focusing on
development of a world-class university.
Prof Dr Sohail Hussain, CEO of Knowledge Streams, was the guest of honour and keynote
speaker while Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Dean CTL Dr Hamid Raza, deans, directors, and Heads
of departments were also present.
According to a press release, Dr Sohail Naqvi specially met with President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad
and they discussed the national economic, financial, and educational scenario.
Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi shed light on the factors required to build a world-class
university.
Dr Naqvi pointed out that becoming a top-tier university involved not only providing high-quality
education but also building robust infrastructure and addressing other essential factors.
Recent Stories
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 Suspects held in murder case of Functional League leader Khuda Bux Dars32 seconds ago
-
Minister lauds Punjab govt's welfare steps44 seconds ago
-
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha58 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan1 hour ago
-
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti1 hour ago
-
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram1 hour ago
-
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints2 hours ago
-
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months2 hours ago
-
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets2 hours ago
-
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of Azad Jammu and Kashm ..2 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt significantly increase education, health budget: Zarain Magsi2 hours ago
-
Kotri Barrage to witness sharp cut in water level as releases curtailed from Sukkur barrage2 hours ago