Open Menu

Seminar On Development Of World-class University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Seminar on development of world-class university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised a seminar focusing on

development of a world-class university.

Prof Dr Sohail Hussain, CEO of Knowledge Streams, was the guest of honour and keynote

speaker while Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Dean CTL Dr Hamid Raza, deans, directors, and Heads

of departments were also present.

According to a press release, Dr Sohail Naqvi specially met with President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad

and they discussed the national economic, financial, and educational scenario.

Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi shed light on the factors required to build a world-class

university.

Dr Naqvi pointed out that becoming a top-tier university involved not only providing high-quality

education but also building robust infrastructure and addressing other essential factors.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

51 minutes ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

58 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

1 hour ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

1 hour ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

1 hour ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

2 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

2 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

2 hours ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan