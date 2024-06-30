Seminar on development of world-class university

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised a seminar focusing on

development of a world-class university.

Prof Dr Sohail Hussain, CEO of Knowledge Streams, was the guest of honour and keynote

speaker while Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Dean CTL Dr Hamid Raza, deans, directors, and Heads

of departments were also present.

According to a press release, Dr Sohail Naqvi specially met with President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad

and they discussed the national economic, financial, and educational scenario.

Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi shed light on the factors required to build a world-class

university.

Dr Naqvi pointed out that becoming a top-tier university involved not only providing high-quality

education but also building robust infrastructure and addressing other essential factors.