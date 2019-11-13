Seminar on diabetes held at Women University

A seminar was held to raise awareness about diabetes at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar was held to raise awareness about diabetes at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the Chief Guest, while Prof.

Dr Munir Azhar was the guest speaker at the event who presented a very informative lecture with special emphasis on the causes, effects and control of diabetes.

Screening and professional guidance camp under the supervision of experienced doctors was organised.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the seminar and availed the opportunity of screening tests by doctors using latest equipments.