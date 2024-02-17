Seminar On Diabetes Screening Held In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A seminar was organized here to raise awareness about the importance of diabetes screening to save people from the disease.
According to a press release issued here, the seminar was jointly organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Getz Pharma and others here at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
On the occasion, over 100 faculty members were provided with free-of-cost laboratory tests including diabetes screening, lipid profile, blood sugar and HbA1.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor of Medicines, Prof-Dr. Qazi Masroor Ali urged people must have their diabetes screening test to remain aware of this disease.
“Diabetes has been reported in our society at a large scale and only laboratory tests, especially diabetes blood screening tests inform us about the presence of the disease in our body,” he said.
