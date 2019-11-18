Seminar on diabetics held in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Administration of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur organized a seminar to raise awareness among people about diabetes its prevention measures to curb the disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Administration of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur organized a seminar to raise awareness among people about diabetes its prevention measures to curb the disease.

The seminar was attended by Additional Medical Superintendant, Dr. Hamid Khan, Prof-Dr. Qazi Masroor Ali, Prof-Dr. Ali Imran, Prof-Dr.

Aalmgir Khan, a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor Ali said that junk food had become one of major causes of suffering of people from diabetics. He said that people could save them from diabetics by doing physical exercise, avoiding junk food and extra intake of sweet and sugar.

Later, brushes were distributed among the participants, highlighting measures to prevent the disease.