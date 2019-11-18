UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Diabetics Held In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:17 PM

Seminar on diabetics held in Bahawalpur

The Administration of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur organized a seminar to raise awareness among people about diabetes its prevention measures to curb the disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Administration of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur organized a seminar to raise awareness among people about diabetes its prevention measures to curb the disease.

The seminar was attended by Additional Medical Superintendant, Dr. Hamid Khan, Prof-Dr. Qazi Masroor Ali, Prof-Dr. Ali Imran, Prof-Dr.

Aalmgir Khan, a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor Ali said that junk food had become one of major causes of suffering of people from diabetics. He said that people could save them from diabetics by doing physical exercise, avoiding junk food and extra intake of sweet and sugar.

Later, brushes were distributed among the participants, highlighting measures to prevent the disease.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Dry fruit demand goes up amid high rates as winter ..

9 minutes ago

Yemeni Prime Minister, Central Bank Governor, Mini ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber named as official Expo 2020 partner

35 minutes ago

UAE sends food aid convoy to residents of Brom May ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airb ..

9 minutes ago

MBRSC signs MoU with United Nations Office for Out ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.