Seminar On "Dimension Stones Summit: Uniting For Knowledge-based Economy" Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex Peshawar organized a seminar titled "Dimension Stones Summit: Uniting for a Knowledge-Based Economy" to explore the potential of the marble industry in the context of a knowledge-based economy here on Tuesday.
The event was honored by the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru as the Chief Guest, and Fawad Ishaq, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, as the Guest of Honor.
In his address, Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of collaboration among scientists, engineers, and industrialists to innovate and fully exploit the province's vast marble resources.
The minister emphasized that by applying advanced techniques, KP could significantly benefit financially from its marble sector. The Chief Guest also praised the efforts of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar in promoting the marble industry and called for a collaborative approach to drive economic growth in the province.
During the occasion, Jehangir Shah, Director General of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar, detailed the achievements of the PCSIR Dimension Stones Centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art marble cutting and polishing machinery.
He noted that the Centre, in collaboration with NAVTTC, HOPE-87, KP TEVTA, KP Industries and Technical education, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, and other organizations, has been providing human resource development training.
The DG further added that these programs aim to equip trainees with advanced techniques in marble and mosaic work, enabling them to add value and create products suitable for export, thereby generating significant financial returns.
Speakers at the seminar included Asghar Khan Utmankheil, Chairman APMIA, Yaqoob Nawaz, DG Mines and Minerals KP, a representative of KPEZDMC, and Professor Dr. Yaseen Iqbal Yousafzai. They all stressed the need for upskilling and reskilling within the marble sector to enhance its global competitiveness.
The seminar brought together experts from the marble industry, academia, and government to discuss strategies for promoting the marble sector in KP.
During the brainstorming session, participants explored opportunities for innovation, value addition, and export enhancement.
The event concluded with a commitment to foster partnerships among stakeholders to develop a robust marble industry in KP, aligned with the vision of a knowledge-based economy.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM vows to spend taxpayers' money on welfare45 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in injured condition45 minutes ago
-
District admin launches zero-tolerance policy against fake doctors54 minutes ago
-
CJP forms arbitration law review committee54 minutes ago
-
PNS Babur crew training completed at Gölcük Naval Base Turkiye54 minutes ago
-
HEC drives forward higher education reforms with strategic investments, key initiatives54 minutes ago
-
LHC links action under Punjab Defamation Act to petition outcome54 minutes ago
-
Sindh Budget to be presented on June 1455 minutes ago
-
3 bodies found from different sites55 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on Revenue Recovery Targets1 hour ago
-
Musadik foresees stability amidst growth1 hour ago
-
Bhit Shah LPG cylinder blast death toll rises to three1 hour ago