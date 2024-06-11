Seminar on "Dimension stones summit: Uniting for knowledge-based economy" held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex Peshawar organized a seminar titled "Dimension Stones Summit: Uniting for a Knowledge-Based Economy" to explore the potential of the marble industry in the context of a knowledge-based economy here on Tuesday.

The event was honored by the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru as the Chief Guest, and Fawad Ishaq, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, as the Guest of Honor.

In his address, Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of collaboration among scientists, engineers, and industrialists to innovate and fully exploit the province's vast marble resources.

The minister emphasized that by applying advanced techniques, KP could significantly benefit financially from its marble sector. The Chief Guest also praised the efforts of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar in promoting the marble industry and called for a collaborative approach to drive economic growth in the province.

During the occasion, Jehangir Shah, Director General of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar, detailed the achievements of the PCSIR Dimension Stones Centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art marble cutting and polishing machinery.

He noted that the Centre, in collaboration with NAVTTC, HOPE-87, KP TEVTA, KP Industries and Technical education, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, and other organizations, has been providing human resource development training.

The DG further added that these programs aim to equip trainees with advanced techniques in marble and mosaic work, enabling them to add value and create products suitable for export, thereby generating significant financial returns.

Speakers at the seminar included Asghar Khan Utmankheil, Chairman APMIA, Yaqoob Nawaz, DG Mines and Minerals KP, a representative of KPEZDMC, and Professor Dr. Yaseen Iqbal Yousafzai. They all stressed the need for upskilling and reskilling within the marble sector to enhance its global competitiveness.

The seminar brought together experts from the marble industry, academia, and government to discuss strategies for promoting the marble sector in KP.

During the brainstorming session, participants explored opportunities for innovation, value addition, and export enhancement.

The event concluded with a commitment to foster partnerships among stakeholders to develop a robust marble industry in KP, aligned with the vision of a knowledge-based economy.