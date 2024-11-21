Seminar on domestic violence, child abuse held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A seminar on domestic violence, child abuse and crimes was held at the Institute of Arts & Design, here on Thursday.

CPO Kamran Adil was the chief guest, while Director Institute Dr. Muhammad Asghar, DSP Civil Lines Aamir Waheed, In-charge Tahafuz Markaz Madiha Irshad, SHO Women police Gul Naz, other officers and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the seminar, CPO Kamran Adil said that it was very important to give due rights to women and freedom to work.

Various institutions have been formed to protect women rights, which are working round the clock, he said.

CPO said that gender based discrimination does not mean only women, while it is a matter of both men and women.

He said that women have been playing a key role in every field of life in our society adding that not a society can develop and progress without the active participation of women in the mainstream.

CPO also answered the students' questions and provided them with more information on relevant issues.