KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A one-day seminar on drip irrigation system held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized by the department of economics in collaboration with Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project at university here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that Pakistan is a premier agriculture country and having agrarian economy but we are adopting the traditional mode of instruments in agriculture sector.

It is high time that we must adopt modern and latest technology in order to achieve the high yield and save the water, he said.

He announced that the department of economics will start short courses, diploma courses and long term courses on agriculture economy while other departments will also initiate the same path.

Dr. Ibupoto said we need the support of all stakeholders, civil society, progressive growers for the development of the University, he added.

Project Director, Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project Engr Ayaz Hussain Abro said that Pakistan has abundant natural resources.

He said that with the latest use of water technology, we can get 90 % more yield from drip irrigation system, adding that since 2018, 137 Million Cusecs water has been reduced. The population is increasing day by day. The agriculture land is being utilized for purpose of urbanization and housing schemes, he maintained.

Ms, Naureen, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto and others also spoke.

.