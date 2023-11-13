Open Menu

Seminar On Drug Abuse-awareness And Prevention Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

In a bid to curb the menace of drug abuse in society, the Narcotics Department on Monday organized a seminar on drug abuse and its prevention in Kohat

As per details, with the support of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, a seminar regarding the prevention of the use of narcotics among youth was organized at Al Haram Institute of Medical Sciences and Model College, Kohat.

The focal person Tariq Afridi and social activist Esar Ali Bangash. CEO Malik Shad Muhammad, Zahid Shafi Durrani, teachers, and students attended the seminar.

Speaking at the seminar, focal persons said that we should all get rid of this scourge because society is going towards destruction with drugs.

