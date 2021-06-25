Seminar on drug abuses held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The government is taking multidimensional measures to root out narcotics in the province and establishing a drug- free society.

This was stated by Director Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Ahmed Saeed while addressing a seminar at Government Degree College for Boys here Friday.

He said that educated youth was our bright future and we should take measures to keep them away from this curse.

He urged the students to focus their education and take part in healthy activities. He said that special attention should be given on the rehabilitation of the addicts.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Mahmood said that addiction was a root-cause of all evils hence we should make a commitment for elimination of this menace.

Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak and others also spoke on the occasion.