LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, under the project of National Research Programme for Universities-Higher Education Commission (NRPU-HEC) arranged a seminar on "Drug Adulterants, Impurities and Impact on Human Health" at City Campus.

The aim of the seminar was to shed light on health related issue of drugs and the presence of adulterants and impurities being used for a longer period of time and after some time these impurities can cause many side effects in the users and solution.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over seminar and Secretary Pharmacy Council Punjab Dr Zaka-ur-Rehman was the guest of honor while Additional Director, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Sana Ullah Babar, Technical Manager, Drug Testing Laboratory Dr Asim Ali were the guest speakers and delivered informative lectures.

Earlier, UVAS Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition arranged awareness walk, poster competition and seminar to mark World Food Safety Day with the theme of 'Prepared for the Unexpected'.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) led the walk

while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a number of faculty members and students were participated in walk and took the round of city campus.