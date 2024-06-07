Seminar On 'Drug Adulterants, Impurities And Impact On Human Health'
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM
The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, under the project of National Research Programme for Universities-Higher Education Commission (NRPU-HEC) arranged a seminar on "Drug Adulterants, Impurities and Impact on Human Health" at City Campus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, under the project of National Research Programme for Universities-Higher Education Commission (NRPU-HEC) arranged a seminar on "Drug Adulterants, Impurities and Impact on Human Health" at City Campus.
The aim of the seminar was to shed light on health related issue of drugs and the presence of adulterants and impurities being used for a longer period of time and after some time these impurities can cause many side effects in the users and solution.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over seminar and Secretary Pharmacy Council Punjab Dr Zaka-ur-Rehman was the guest of honor while Additional Director, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Sana Ullah Babar, Technical Manager, Drug Testing Laboratory Dr Asim Ali were the guest speakers and delivered informative lectures.
Earlier, UVAS Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition arranged awareness walk, poster competition and seminar to mark World Food Safety Day with the theme of 'Prepared for the Unexpected'.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) led the walk
while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a number of faculty members and students were participated in walk and took the round of city campus.
Recent Stories
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day
US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24
Sialkot DPO signs MoU with lab
PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfa ..
Acting Kenyan High Commission seeks collaboration with UVAS
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha10 minutes ago
-
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor14 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new degree programmes35 minutes ago
-
15,66147 women of KP benefited from BISP from April to June 2024: DG35 minutes ago
-
Home Department proposes severe penalties for beggar mafia chiefs35 minutes ago
-
Rs.894.1m imposed on 8752 electricity thieves, 6755 arrested: FESCO spokesman35 minutes ago
-
CS for contingency plan to deal with heavy rains, floods35 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured due to lightening strike36 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkiye relations should be further cemented in agriculture and education: Envoy36 minutes ago
-
Govt mulling over fast-track completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway critical route: Riaz Pirzada45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner spends busy day with students45 minutes ago