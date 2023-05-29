UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Drug Awareness And Prevention'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Seminar on 'Drug awareness and prevention'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A seminar titled 'Drug awareness and prevention' was held at Al-Qadir Tabib College under the auspices of Social Welfare Department and Astana-e-Fazal, here on Monday.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among students regarding harmful effects of narcotics.

Chairman District Coordination Council Abdul Manan Chaudhry, Social Welfare Officers Sana Imran, Saima Benish, Vice Principal Al-Qadir Tabib College Malik Rabnawaz, political and social personalities and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Psychiatrist Dr Sher Muhammad Rana gave a special lecture on various aspects of drugs and explained how it affects the human mental health.

Welfare Officer Sana Imran said drug dealers were the enemies of the nation, who were getting the young generation addicted to drugs. She said prevention of drugs was not responsibility of any individual or organisation but all stakeholders would have to work together to eliminate the menace from the country.

Related Topics

Drugs Young All From

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

46 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

1 hour ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

2 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.