Seminar on 'Drug awareness and prevention'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A seminar titled 'Drug awareness and prevention' was held at Al-Qadir Tabib College under the auspices of Social Welfare Department and Astana-e-Fazal, here on Monday.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness among students regarding harmful effects of narcotics.

Chairman District Coordination Council Abdul Manan Chaudhry, Social Welfare Officers Sana Imran, Saima Benish, Vice Principal Al-Qadir Tabib College Malik Rabnawaz, political and social personalities and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Psychiatrist Dr Sher Muhammad Rana gave a special lecture on various aspects of drugs and explained how it affects the human mental health.

Welfare Officer Sana Imran said drug dealers were the enemies of the nation, who were getting the young generation addicted to drugs. She said prevention of drugs was not responsibility of any individual or organisation but all stakeholders would have to work together to eliminate the menace from the country.