Seminar on drug awareness, mental health management held at UET

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on "Drug Awareness and Coping with Mental Stress."

The event, conducted under the leadership of Professor Dr Afzal Khan, Provost of UET Peshawar, was held in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, Naway Jwand Rehabilitation and Care Center, and the Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Primary objective was to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and provide strategies for managing mental stress, especially among youth.

Imaduddin, Director Narcotics Wing North of ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressed the seminar attendees and highlighted the impact of drug abuse on health, academic performance, and overall life quality.

He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to enact specific laws to combat drug abuse.

He urged parents and teachers to play an active role in shaping the character of the youth and preparing them for real-life challenges.

He also pointed out the rising incidents of drug smuggling in educational institutions and informed that law enforcement agencies have apprehended several traffickers.

Fikr-e-Wasi, an Inspector with ANF, shed light on the devastating effects of drugs, particularly noting that drug-related deaths now surpass those caused by terrorism.

He expressed concern over the increasing use of crystal meth (commonly known as "Ice") among young people.

He also highlighted ANF's dual role in apprehending traffickers and focusing on rehabilitation. Participants were informed about ANF's helpline, 1415, which provides immediate assistance for drug-related issues.

Dr Riaz Ahmad Khairan, Chairman of Naway Jwand Rehabilitation Center, shared his journey of raising awareness against drug abuse.

He noted that without government or financial support, he has treated over 2,000 drug addicts in Swat.

Psychologists Hira Hussain and Hina Zubair elaborated on the psychological effects of drugs and the negative impacts on mental health.

They stressed the importance of addressing mental health issues in conjunction with anti-drug measures.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Professor Dr Rizwan Gul Dean of Mechanical Engineering and Professor Dr Waqar Shah Dean of Electrical Engineering presented souvenirs to the special guests.

They emphasized that the seminar is part of UET Peshawar's and its collaborators’ ongoing efforts to create a healthy, drug-free environment and positively contribute to students' personal and academic development.

They also assured full cooperation with the government and relevant agencies in eradicating drugs from the campus.

The seminar was attended by UET Peshawar Registrar Dr Khizr Azam Khan, senior faculty members, and a large number of students.