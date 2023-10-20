Seminar on drugs abuse at National Textile University (NTU)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Allied Hospital-II General Secretary Muhammad Anwar Khan said on Friday the youth could be saved from the menace of drugs by expanding the circle of awareness drive.

Addressing a seminar at National Textile University (NTU) on Friday, he said effective measures were being taken to curb drug abuse in society and save the youth from the menace.

Acting Registrar University Rubina Mustafa, Deputy Registrar Admin Muhammad Wasim and others were also present. He urged the youth to focus on study and games instead of other activities. He stressed continuing the practice of holding seminars, walks and other informative programmes for creating awareness about drugs abuse.